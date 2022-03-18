news, latest-news,

NORTH Warrnambool quick Nick Robertson says the influx of new faces has pumped up the Eels' desire to add another division one premiership to its coffers. The Bushfield-based club won several top-grade flags when it was known as Woodford in the years prior to the merger with Wangoom and the creation of its new identity. A number of new faces have flooded in to the Nick Butters-led side in 2021-22 and will play off against Russells Creek on Saturday. Robertson, Jackson Grundy, Jack Burke, Austin Sinclair and Seb Shiells are all vying to claim their first division one premiership medal. "It's really exciting. I think for the team there's five of us so that's really exciting and it's something new," he said. "But we also have a lot of people who've been there and done that successfully. "I think they'll be able to keep our heads cool." MORE SPORT: Robertson, who has found his spot bowling first change, praised Butters for his captaincy. He said Creek co-coach Cam Williams would be a key wicket for his men but said other batters were also dangerous. "Everybody has had a really clearly defined role and I think his leadership has to be commended," he said.

