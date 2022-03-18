news, latest-news,

Warrnambool has 46 per cent more properties listed on the market than it did six months ago, new data shows. CoreLogic figures found Warrnambool had 283 total properties listed in February 2022, compared to six months earlier, in August last year, when there were 194 properties. In January 2022, there were 258 properties listed, compared to July when there were 213, up 21 per cent. Over a 12-month period, the number of listings was up 6.9 per cent from January 2021 (with 277 listings) to January 2022 (258 listings), while February remained stable with 283 listings in both 2021 and 2022. IN OTHER NEWS: Warrnambool's Brian O'Halloran and Co agent Brian Hancock said it was pleasing and despite more listings, prices remained steady with "no sign of an immediate reduction in pricing" due to high buyer demand. Mr Hancock said after an "acute lack of stock" buyers now had more options. "There was nothing on the market 12 months ago. It was just depleted but there's more and more properties coming onto the market," he said. "I think every agent would nominate that they've been short of listings." he said. "There's a major shift to auctions and a lot of homes are being sold off-market." He said there was a "culmination of factors" for the increase in listings with owners capitalising on current prices, more people building due to land being released and investors "seeing the opportunity to sell and get a good price for their property". The easing of COVID-19 restrictions was another, he said. CoreLogic analyst Kaytlin Ezzy said while the total number of listings was up compared to six months ago, listing volumes were often affected by seasonality. "February's listing volumes are in line with those seen this time last year but are 37.7 per cent below the previous five-year average," Ms Ezzy said. In February 2017, there were 599 properties listed in the city, while in January 2017 there were 586 properties which was 42.9 per cent below the previous five-year average, the data showed.

