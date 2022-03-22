news, latest-news,

When Kayla Grant caught COVID-19 almost two months ago, she didn't know anything of its potential long-lasting effects. The 33-year-old self-employed barber from Black Crow Barbers Koroit was diagnosed with long COVID-19 by her general practitioner. The Australian Government Department of Health said long COVID-19 symptoms generally developed or remained long after the initial infection, usually after four weeks. Ms Grant said she panicked when the positive result appeared on a rapid antigen test. "I was like 'oh my gosh, do I need to go to hospital or get a ventilator?'" she said. "I was so shocked and petrified because of the hype around COVID-19 and the unknown. "I think its the unknown - that it affects everyone differently that scares me the most." IN OTHER NEWS: When Ms Grant developed symptoms she thought she had the flu. "I pretty much had it all, I had congestion and all the symptoms apart from an upset stomach," she said. "I'd wake up every two hours and take Nurofen, Panadol, cold and flu tablets, then I'd go back to sleep." Ms Grant said she was surprised she got so severely sick. "I could see if you had underlying issues why you would end up in hospital or dying from it," she said. The barber returned to work after seven days of isolation. "I found on my first day back, which was really busy, around 12pm I thought I couldn't keep this up," Ms Grant said. "I was doing half-days until 1pm. At the end of the shift, I couldn't drive home for 15-20 minutes because I wasn't well enough." She has now been back to full-time work for almost a month. Before being diagnosed with the virus, the only health issue she had was iron deficiency. "The symptoms I'm still exhibiting are fatigue, a constant headache, an earache that comes and goes more at night, aches and pains," she said. Ms Grant's fiancé Damo Matthews encouraged her to share her story. She said she wanted to show with long COVID-19, just because you looked OK, it didn't mean you felt OK. "We're COVID-19 survivors," she said. "COVID-19 is real. "I think there's a lot of people that think it's the government trying to control us and it's a hoax. "I think that they haven't been affected by it personally or known someone who had the virus." When Ms Grant was diagnosed with COVID-19 she was double-vaccinated.

