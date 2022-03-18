news, latest-news, sport, cricket

Saturday's South West Cricket division one grand final between Mortlake and Heytesbury Rebels pits two clubs of immense skill and firepower against each other. But what do the numbers suggest about each side? Do they tell a tale of dominance either way? History suggests that when it comes to grand finals, statistics become irrelevant, same with trends, but it's worth delving into them to get an idea about the strengths and weaknesses of each competing team. The matches between the Cats and Rebels suggests little - if anything - separates the two sides despite the ladder-leaders winning in both clashes this season. But across the last three seasons including Twenty20 matches, the Cats have won five, the Rebels one and an incredible tie in between so there is certainly a period of dominance for the minor premiers. The two clubs first met back in round eight this season in a high-scoring frenzy at Timboon Recreation Reserve, with the Rebels falling 15 runs short of reeling in the Cats' imposing 276. Reigning league rising star Jack Lehmann was the star, cracking a memorable 133 after a lean run of form. It was one of the rare times that the Rebels have been exposed with the ball having been one of the stingiest bowling attacks all season and one that possess balance and control. The Cats also pipped the Rebels in the Twenty20 Cup semi-final at Terang back in December. Simon Harkness' side is nicely balanced with the bat but it's in their skill with the ball that gives them an edge. Aside from the round eight clash where the Rebels conceded 275, only one more score above 200 was conceded, coming in round 13 against Bookaar in what was an off-day for the group. All-in-all, the Rebels average 162 runs against this season, took the most home-and-away wickets in 108 and rolled out 70 maidens across the course of the year which is one of the most underrated elements of one-day cricket and the cornerstone of pressure. MORE SPORT: Paul (20 wickets) and Chris Vogels (28) loom as keys with ball in hand, particularly the latter who possesses a strike-rate of 20.36 this season, but the importance of the likes of Thomas Hunt (16) cannot be understated. With the bat, playing-coach Simon Harkness has enjoyed a golden season and sits with 472 runs next to his name, while skipper Joel Moriarty has contributed five half-centuries this year (the most in the competition) and is the glue that could push them towards glory. But this mighty Mortlake side has been the benchmark side all year, aside from a couple of late wobbles. The Cats are strong in each facet of the game, with the bowling department possessing plenty of depth, something which means they don't need to rely on one or two to take bulk wickets. But it's the numbers with the willow that can put the fright into the opposition. The Cats were a dominant force all season with bat, averaging 190 runs and for the loss of just 83 wickets. Todd Robertson's group was only bowled out four times, once every three games so are putting a premium on their wicket while scoring quickly. The Cats scored over 200 on six occasions, essentially once every two innings which is an impressive feat and it comes down to the dominant top-order led superbly by Will Kain (445 runs), Todd Lamont (402) and Jack Lehmann (362). Isaac Wareham (330 runs) and Corey Rounds (204) have also been strong contributors. The strike-rate of Lehmann in particular is worth noting - he is hitting the ball at 93.3 per cent this season, quite incredible considering he didn't really get going until after Christmas. He's a must-get wicket early for the Rebels.

