The scene is set for one more blockbuster game of cricket on Saturday. Just a solitary win for both sides is what it takes to be hoisting the South West Cricket division one cup in the air. It sounds simple enough, but executing it is another story completely. After a season of ups and downs, twists and turns and everything in between, Mortlake and Heytesbury Rebels will do battle one more time for the ultimate glory, with both sides looking to becoming kings of the association again. All eyes will be focused on Camperdown Lakes Recreation Reserve from 11.30am with the Cats and Rebels set to add another chapter to an already intriguing rivalry. With preparations done, Cats skipper Todd Robertson said he had full confidence his 'mature' side would rise to the grand final occasion. "A lot of it comes down to getting our mindset right and making sure we don't get overwhelmed with the situation we're in, but I like to think we've got the experience now to handle it," he said. "We've been here and done it before, win or lose, so we should be prepared for whatever comes our way." MORE SPORT: Robertson pointed to the semi-final win against Bookaar last week as a confidence-booster, but said the Rebels were a formidable opponent and a mighty challenge. "Credit to Heytesbury, they've probably been up there with us for most of the season, they've got the best depth along with us in the league I reckon," he said. "They've got players in all divisions, there's a lot of weapons in their side, Simon Harkness and Chris Vogels in particular will be key. "Simon anchors the innings so he's a big wicket for us - it's a bloody close encounter every time we play them." Despite acknowledging the threat posed by the Rebels, the skipper said all season his group had stuck to a plan and if process remains in place the result would take care of itself. "We've got confidence in the way we want to play and in what we think is the right way of playing," he said. "We spoke about controlled aggression on such flat wickets, we've got some fundamentals with the ball so if we stick to our guns we should be able to come away with the win. "Our game plan doesn't change too much, it's just about setting that plan and sticking to it. We've got fundamentals and a way to approach our batting too so we feel good." Rebels playing-coach Simon Harkness - similar to Robertson - said the key was about mindset for his side. "We're really excited, just looking forward to the challenge. It's an exciting time for the club," he said. "I said to the boys this week just to keep it normal, the work's done it's just coming down to Saturday. "Getting into a calm and relaxed headspace is the key." The run-machine - who scored 80 in last week's semi-final win against Pomborneit - says the confidence from knocking the Bulls off is important but knows the job is far from over. "We got evidence that our brand stacks up, but we've moved on pretty quick," he said. "You can't be complacent, it was a good win but we haven't talked about it too much. Hopefully it's just part of the narrative." Harkness said the Cats were a side worthy of plenty of respect. "They're a great side, they've got some experience and ingraining young guys too and setting a great example of how to do it," he said. "The likes of Jack Lehmann, Will Kain, those guys have slotted in nicely. They aren't making up the numbers those boys. "It'll take a big effort for us to bring them down but we've definitely got it in us." Regardless of the toss, the conditions or the pitch, the opener said his side would just play to their strengths. "At the end of the day we get the same pitch, we'll get there analyse it and adjust to it as quickly as we can," he said. "Usually it is a good batting deck, but to be honest we're not stressed about it at all. "Some things you can't control these things, we'll just focus on what we can."

