Warning: This story contains a photo of a deceased Indigenous person, published with permission from the family. A former Dennington footballer and young father of four has died in a motorcycle crash in the Northern Territory. Jacob Brown, 28, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle at Jingili, north of Darwin, on March 12. Jacob lived in the Warrnambool and Framlingham areas for about three years with three of his children, Lyric, 8, Alby, 5, and Acacia, 4, and their mother Bianca, who remain in the region. A star footballer, Jacob lined up for Dennington Football Netball Club for three seasons from 2016. Then-senior football coach Darcy Lewis said Jacob was a "very talented and exciting young footballer". He said injury meant Jacob only managed "one good year" at the club, but had a "great set of hands and silky skills". "He was a friendly young lad who has been taken too soon," Mr Lewis said. "Deepest sympathies to Jake's family and friends from all at the Dennington Football Club." Off the field, Jacob worked as a fencer with Darcy's brother Sam Lewis. Indigenous leader Uncle Lenny Clarke said Jacob was "the type of young man that made an impression on anybody that he met". "He was welcomed with open arms to the south-west community," he said. "He was very caring and friendly and always wanted to be involved in sport and community issues." Uncle Lenny said Jacob's death was a "tragic loss". "This is a young man at the prime of his life who was so successful in everything he did," he said. "He was a wonderful man who was very loved. We still can't come to grips with it. The community is in mourning but his memory will certainly live on." Uncle Lenny said a funeral would be held in Darwin on Monday and a memorial in the Framlingham Indigenous community at a date to be fixed. "It will be a great honour for some of this young man's remains to be returned here to our land," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/55036a30-d6f7-4c32-b003-e16d334388d1.jpg/r0_110_2041_1263_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg