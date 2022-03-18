news, latest-news, sport, racing, warrnambool

PROMISING Warrnambool trained galloper Ashford Street faces the toughest task in his short career at Flemington on Saturday, according to his trainer Ken Elford. Ashford Street lines up in a benchmark 80 over 1200 metres against 15 rivals down the famous Flemington straight after scoring an impressive first-up victory at Hamilton last month. "This is Ashford Street's toughest test," Elford told The Standard. "We've lifted the bar with him. He won well last time in a benchmark 64 at Hamilton but this is a benchmark 80. The races are always tougher in Melbourne. "It's like they go quicker once you go over the Barwon River in Geelong. He's run well down the straight before in an 1100 metre race but this is over an extra 100 metres. "I've been very happy with how Ashford Street has been going since the Hamilton win. We had this race at Flemington in the back of our mind since we set out a campaign for Ashford Street in this preparation." MORE SPORT: Grandview Avenue, a stablemate of Ashford Street runs for Elford in a $200,000 race over 1000 metres. "It's hard to find races that suit Grandview Avenue," he said. "Being a sprinter, it's difficult to find suitable races for him but this one seems to suit. "We were going to run Grandview Avenue the other week but he injured himself in the float. He's over that mishap and is going to the races in good condition." Talented apprentice jockey Teo Nugent rides Ashford Street and Grandview Avenue. Fellow Warrnambool trainers Symon Wilde, Tom Dabernig, Aaron Purcell, Maddi Raymond, Lindsey Smith and Matthew Williams have runners on the big nine race Flemington program. Winslow training export Ciaron Maher has numerous runners at Flemington. Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, also saddle up Coolangatta in the $5 million Golden Slipper at Rosehill. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

