South West Credit Union members will vote on a decision to merge with Beyond Bank Australia at a special general meeting on Monday. If members choose to vote in favour of the merger, the arrangement will be formalised on April 1 subject to regulatory approval. South West Credit Union chief executive officer David Brown the move was all but locked in. "Based on member feedback, it's very positive and in favour of the decision," Mr Brown said. IN OTHER NEWS: He said all staff at the Lava Street office would be rolled over. "All 15 of our current staff have been offered positions," Mr Brown said. "Many staff even have better roles because it's a national organisation which employs 650 people. "Beyond Bank has a wider variety of career options and I'm proud to say staff were considered for some roles which would not have been available otherwise." He also assured customers service would remain unaffected. "The same level of customer service will continue from the street office and a fuller range of products and services will be available." Formed in 1964, Mr Brown previously told The Standard a merger would help SWCU in its "next phase of growth" and help it maintain a "strong financial position".

