Bumper weekend for auctions in Warrnambool

It will be a bumper weekend of auctions with seven homes to go under the hammer. Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said it was the highest number of properties the business would offer in a single day since 2021. "This is our biggest single day for 2022," Mr Torpy said. "We previously had six auctions in a week back in February. We have another seven auctions next weekend." Mr Torpy said among the properties were a three-bedroom home in Patterson Street, which had an expected price range of between $430,000 and $470,000. A three-bedroom house with two bathrooms in Kelp Street will go under the hammer at 1pm. It has a price guide of between $880,000 and $930,000. Other properties include a home on a large block at Woodford, a three-bedroom home in Clifton Street in Warrnambool, a large house on Membery Way and a two-bedroom unit in Goodall Street. Stockdale and Leggo also has a three-bedroom home in Lennon Avenue that will be auctioned on Saturday. Mr Torpy said interest in properties in the south-west remained strong. "So far this year Februrary and March have remained really strong - we have completed 13 Auctions so far this year, with all selling," he said. "We have another 28 scheduled between now and May - this shows the confidence from both sellers and buyers in our marketplace." Mr Torpy said Ray White Warrnambool had a 91 per cent clearance rate for auctions. "There is plenty of talk across Australia and the state around market and banking adjustments, however Warrnambool continues to trend positively - it's always felt like it's in its own bubble down here," he said. "Buyers are continuing to look to reside here or upsize and downsize here. A lot of this is credited to great employment opportunities and the amenities, facilities and attractions our city offers."

