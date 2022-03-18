news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool man was sprayed with capsicum foam and arrested in Liebig Street late Thursday afternoon after kicking car windows and doors. Police were called by members of the public to Liebig Street near the Bendigo Bank about 5pm Thursday. They found a 52-year-old man, who is well known to police, sitting near the intersection being abusive. The man abused police and officers gave him a direction to move on, threatening to arrest him if he did not comply with the order. He moved away. But, police were called back to Liebig Street a short time later, towards the southern end of the street. Members of the public informed police the same man was kicking the doors and windows of vehicles. It's understood Liebig Street was blocked for a short time. Officers talked to the man, who failed to comply with an order to move on and was arrested. He resisted police officers, who deployed capsicum spray to subdue the man. He was taken into custody, assessed and treated with water for the capsicum spray and placed in handcuffs. The man was transported back to the Warrnambool police station where he was charged with resisting police, behaving in an offensive manner and failing to comply with a police direction. He was bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court during July.

