news, latest-news,

HOW will the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association grand final shape up from a tactical standpoint? Both Russells Creek and North Warrnambool Eels are keeping their cards close to their chest but The Standard has tapped into some of the association's finest cricket minds to analyse how it might play out. Will Russells Creek target North Warrnambool's less experienced bowlers? Hank Schlaghecke is one of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's premier pacemen and has added "a few tricks to his bag" in 2021-22 according to Eels skipper Nick Butters. It's allowed the champion seamer, a multiple premiership player, to record a 21-wicket campaign through the one-day fixtures - 26 if you include Twenty20 games - to rediscover his best. To get over the line, Creek's batters might just have to take a few risks against some of the Eels' younger and less experienced brigade. If there is any rain around, there's potential it could favour a bowler like Schlaghecke. If he's steaming in on a damp day, it'll add another element of unpredictability. From a North Warrnambool perspective, there's a feeling among leaders they could target Creek's talented spinners in Joe Kenna and Shiv Kumara. Will they be forced to go after a medium-pacer like Blake Evans to get the run rate ticking along? Opener Matt Petherick is never one to give runs away - he's one of the most economical bowlers in the competition - while Jimmy Elford and Craig Britten carry a little extra pace. Finding a way to find some early runs, potentially using the pace, will be key in either setting a total or chasing for the Eels. Butters and Kory Howlett could look to go a bit harder at Creek's fourth and fifth bowlers to try to set a strong platform as the best batsmen in the side. Early wickets will be absolutely vital. Dismissing a Cam Williams or Butters early would go a long way to success as both can put teams to the sword if given the chance. Creek in the past has prided itself on fielding but with an injection of youth into North Warrnambool's side, they've added athleticism. Creek typically set aggressive fields and look to back in their bowling plans while North has been able to adapt from time to time and switch between offensive and defensive fields. Both teams are good and while Butters has spoken of a desire to lift throughout this season in the field, his side isn't weak in that facet of the sport. IN OTHER NEWS: Both teams are evenly matched. Creek has the more seasoned performers as North is packed with younger talent but the Eels' top-line talent is immense. In terms of a result, it's expected the match will come down to key moments in the contest. It could genuinely swing either way depending on what happens on the day. Batting first will be a massive advantage and the toss could go a long way to deciding which team emerges on top. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/69013491-15bc-4ed8-86f8-f03d23245e7b.jpg/r0_181_3798_2327_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg