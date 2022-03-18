news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL basketballer Louise Brown signed up for another Big V season to help complement the Mermaids' young roster. But, as pieces started to fall into place, the mother-of-three realised playoffs were a realistic goal. The team's plethora of young players now has Brown, fellow championship winners Katie O'Keefe and Alana Strom and boom recruits Olivia Fuller and Keele Hillas to learn from. Brown, 37, said there was an air of optimism ahead of the Mermaids' season-opener on the road against Melbourne University on Saturday night. RELATED: Isolation requirements force coach out of season-opener "I want to be a bit of a mentor. When we first started thinking about 2022, it was looking like we were going to be really young," she said. "That is what helped me make my decision to play because we were super, super young and quite inexperienced and I thought I could be there as an older body, smarter head to help out the younger kids. "As we've got closer to the season, we've actually picked up a few more players unexpectedly. "It's been great and all of a sudden we've added a lot more experience and they probably don't need me now to be honest." Brown, who coached the Mermaids to the division two title in 2017 and division one crown in 2018, said playoffs were a realistic goal. "I would be expecting we'd finish in the top four," she said. "We have a really evenly balanced team this year with some good youth, good experience. "We have all positions covered. We are not lacking in any area; this would be the strongest team we've had on the floor in a few years." Brown - mum to Jaylen, 17, Tommy, almost 3, and Georgie, 1, - said the Mermaids' depth was an asset as was the natural growth of their young cohort. The Lee Primmer-coached team has had up to 20 players at training. "Two who had stood out to me in the last eight weeks or so are Cigi Lual and Meg Carlin," she said. "They play that four spot. I am excited for all the young girls. They all bring something to the team and bring something to their positions. "I really excited for what the future holds for Warrnambool basketball. It's so tough now, because we have so much depth that it's hard to pick a side each week. "Good girls will miss out each week but I guess that makes us all better and makes our training better." The Mermaids' clubmate - the Seahawks men's side - also starts its season with an away game against Melbourne University on Saturday night. MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/06aab344-8330-4660-9cc7-bf82a71a0053.jpg/r0_175_3475_2138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg