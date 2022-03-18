news, latest-news,

CRAIG Britten is no stranger to winning flags. The medium-fast bowler, who signed for Warrnambool and District Cricket Association powerhouse Russells Creek in the winter, was part of several all-conquering Homers teams in Horsham for the best part of a decade. On Saturday, he's hoping to add another to his collection when Creek tackles competitive rival North Warrnambool Eels at Merrivale. "I was counting them up the other day and I reckon we won 11 flags in about eight years (at Homers)," Britten said. "But it's been really good and they're all really good fellas coming down here. It's been pretty easy actually. "They're all sort of in the same age bracket too and we get on pretty well." Britten has added to an already powerful bowling unit which is under no illusions of the challenge it's facing on Saturday. North Warrnambool trio Nick Butters, Kory Howlett and Bailey Jenkinson are among the association's most dangerous players and can rip a pace and spin attack to shreds if given the chance. Britten, who has found his place at first change, will team with skipper Matt Petherick, paceman Jimmy Elford and spinners Joe Kenna and Shiv Kumara in a bid to restrict the Eels' scoring power. IN OTHER NEWS: "I think it helps I've played a couple of games for Warrnambool in the Hudson Shield with Nick (Butters) and Bailey (Jenkinson)," he said. "I've seen them at their best and you want to get them out pretty early because they can be pretty dangerous. "It's about chatting to the other boys and getting their weaknesses and strengths and that sort of thing." Britten, 31, said bowling in partnership with quality made his job easier. "It's been really good because there are just so many good bowlers there and we've got some of the best in the comp," he said. "Pep (Petherick) and Jim (Elford) are just class at the top so coming in after them you just try to do your best and do your role. "Down at Creek we talk about bowling your best ball every ball. To do that you don't have to get the batsman out, but you just do that and they'll find it hard to score." The Callaghan Motors parts interpreter said he'd settled into Warrnambool well since shifting from the Wimmera. "My partner (Aimee) is from Terang originally but has been in Warrnambool for a few years," he said. "It's a lovely spot, it's been a really good move." Creek's battle against North will kick off at 12.30pm at Merrivale Recreation Reserve.

