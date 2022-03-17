news, latest-news,

Warrnambool Storm is settling into its new home as 3x3 basketball immerses itself in the south-west. The new club, which held a grand opening on Friday night, is based in the former Warrnambool Fire Station on Raglan Parade. Storm high performance and development manager Mike McGorm said teams from across Australia were part of the program. Long-term plans are for a league but short-term Warrnambool will play locally and build its playing base. Storm, with pink and black logos and uniforms, has a men's team and domestic competitions. "The bigger picture is it's an Australia-wide franchise, the same template as the Big Bash," McGorm said. "It is more twenty20 style - music, fast-paced, 10-minute games. "Our template for this club is everyone is welcome, it's not about winning. It's about fun - don't stress, just play." "We've had teams from Adelaide and Melbourne come down because everyone is chasing FIBA points," he said. "We played Sydney in Hamilton and they have two six-foot-nine guys and it was quite intimidating but we only got beaten by six points." McGorm said there would be work done to improve the facility, which is being rented, including the introduction of a gym. "We have the two old Adelaide 36ers' rings and they're going to be set up as shooting stations," he said. "And a half-court going up out the back. For next summer it's certainly going to be an entertainment package. "It is 24-hour, seven-day a week memberships, so people can just come and play." The launch included week three of a five-week men's competition. MORE SPORT:

