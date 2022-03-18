news, latest-news,

Chetan Sharma says the chance to play along younger brother Mayank in a grand final is a memory the siblings will forever cherish. The brothers line up for Northern Raiders in Saturday's division two grand final against Koroit. But in a major blow for the Raiders, it will be without opening batsman and recent league Cricketer of the Year Dallas Armitstead, who will miss due to illness. Greg Bull comes into the 12-man squad. Meanwhile, Koroit all-rounder Patrick Sinnott is also expected to miss the final, with the Saints to back an 11-man line-up. Chetan said Armitstead was a "big loss" for the Raiders, but backed the depth of its squad to respond. Playing together for the first time at Raiders, Chetan and Manayk's love of cricket stems from their early days growing up in New Dehli. "We've lived and breathed cricket," Manayk said. "We only had the one sport to play over in India. From when you'd wake up you always have a bat and ball with you and you'd start playing no matter if it was 40 degrees." Chetan, 33, moved to Australia first, and has lived in Warrnambool for a decade. His first stint at a cricket club was Dennington, before work and family commitments saw the father of two play intermittently over the past seven years. Manayk's arrival in Australia in 2018 coincided with Chetan's return to the game, the latter joining Woodford where he won a one-day final in 2019. But it was Manayk's return to Warrnambool last year that finally brought the two together under one banner. Joining Purnim to play with friend Greg Bull, Manayk, 28, convinced his older brother to join the newly branded Northern Raiders. "Manayk wanted me to play with him," Chetan said. "That was a pretty good experience for me and a life long memory at the same time." "I was really happy because I'd never played cricket with him," Manayk said. "He was always older and in India, he'd play in a different division and I'd be in the juniors. It's been good training every week and you have a bit of a topic to talk about, discussing strategies and everything." The brothers, both all-rounders, have combined for 379 runs and 39 wickets this season with the Raiders undefeated heading into Saturday's grand final. "The season has been great so far," Chetan said. "I've never played in a team where they've gone undefeated. But the best thing I've enjoyed about the year is the atmosphere at the club, the people." Manayk said the team's red-hot form came down to the club's culture. "Why we're winning is because we back up each other and have a laugh and a crack," he said. "That's the best part of the club - it's what's brought us all together and is the reason we've been unbeatable this whole season." Chetan insists the Raiders' undefeated tag won't be factor in its game against Koroit though. "Koroit is a pretty tough side," Chetan said. "Yes, we have beaten them twice but that's irrelevant. A grand final is a completely different experience. They're trying to win and so are we so it's going to be a tough competition. Hopefully we're bringing home the cup." MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/a81d7fbd-260d-4828-a92d-d1d707cad470.jpg/r29_241_3231_2050_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg