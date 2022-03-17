news, latest-news,

A basketball coach sidelined due to COVID-19 isolation restrictions says sporting clubs must be nimble and build depth to cater for absences throughout their respective seasons. Alex Gynes will miss Warrnambool Seahawks' Big V season-opener against Melbourne University on Saturday night due to the Victorian government's seven-day isolation requirements. "I'm absolutely shattered I won't be there for round one," he told The Standard. "The easing of restrictions will throw up different obstacles from a sporting perspective compared to the last couple of years. "Unfortunately this is likely to be the norm for teams throughout this season and I'm excited that we have a deep group of high-quality people that can tackle these challenges together." The 2020 season was cancelled without a basketball game being played with last year's campaign ended early due to state-wide lockdowns. Assistant coach Jono Carroll will lead the side which will also be without James Mitchell and Tanna Blackney-Noter, who are both unavailable for the road trip. Gynes believes the Seahawks have coverage in the big man department to cover his on-court role. "It is a positive thing for our group that we do have a lot of depth across the board, especially with the new guys we've got onboard this year," he said. "Benny Walters has been training really well; he's been one of our best performers. "He's earned his spot this week and he'll look to fill some of those minutes. "With the additions of Nathan Hardingham from Portland and Sam Byron (Melton) it really does allow us to anchor the big spot, the five spot, and free everyone else up." The Mermaids also start their division one season with an away fixture on Saturday night.

