Inquiries about electric and hybrid cars are on the rise, according to Callaghan Motors dealer principal Steve Callaghan. He said rising fuel prices and government incentives had contributed to the spike. "It's fair to say our inquiries have increased," Mr Callaghan said. He said there were a number of options for people looking to buy an electric vehicle. Mr Callaghan said MG had an electric vehicle with a range of about 250 kilometres for under $45,000. "It's a perfect vehicle for someone to use as a second car - great for someone who wants to just drive around Warrnambool," he said. Hyundai has the Kona and the IONIQ - which has a short and long range option. "The longer range is just under 400 kilometres," he said. Mr Callaghan said technology in the vehicles was improving, but people who wanted to use their car for long trips on a regular basis were more likely to choose a hybrid over an electric vehicle. "The Mitsubishi hybrid's fuel economy can get down to two and three litres per kilometre - with the price of fuel that's pretty impressive," he said. Mr Callaghan said a number of customers were keen to take up the state government's $3000 rebate for purchasing an electric vehicle for less than $70,000. He said the rebate could be used to purchase a charging system for their home. "The system will allow you to charge the car from empty to full in about six hours," Mr Callaghan said. Plugging in to a power point can take double the time to charge a vehicle. Mr Callaghan said he believed electric vehicles would increase in popularity when the kilometre range increased. "The biggest issue for us in regional Victoria is around the kilometre range," he said. "We often get the question - can I go to Melbourne and back in a day - and they're not quite there yet. "It comes down to the type of driving you do. "If you need a car for longer trips, you might need to go down the hybrid path." Mr Callaghan said the dealership was having an electric vehicle demo day from 9am to 12.30pm on Saturday. He encouraged people to head in to have a look at the dealership's range. Petrol prices are predicted to continue to rise high for some time, The Standard reported last week. "As the weeks progress, the prices are going to continue to spiral out of control," NRMA's Peter Khoury said. He said the price drivers are paying at the bowser was unprecedented. "We're struggling to be able to point to any factors globally that will provide any sort of short-term relief," Mr Khoury said. Prices at Australian petrol stations hovered around the $1.80 per litre mark before the February 25 invasion but have spiked to over $2. "We have no control over this," Mr Khoury said. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

