Anglers flock to the region's waterways

The past weekend has seen heaps of boats take advantage of the long weekend and venture out, along with the anglers on foot. There was some quality fish caught up and down the coast, so let's have a look at what kept anglers' rods bent. Many of the saltwater brigade were eager to bottom bounce for snapper, shark and whatever else came along. The gummy shark kept those interested who were targeting them, including Steve Board, who, along with two mates, got their bag after 1.5 hours of berleying with our frozen pilchard berley logs. Some fresh salmon that the boys caught that morning was the choice of bait on this particular day. There's been some nice Nannygai also lately, which have given anglers some nice feeds of these. Not only do they look incredible, with their bright red body and large mouth, but they are a treat on the table. You will typically find these mixed in with the snapper around the broken ground or a sharp rise off the bottom. Nannygai are also a brilliant option to cast a soft plastic at or a jig, as they can become pretty aggressive when a moving option is put in front of them. Peter Sandow headed out in search of a feed of Sweep with a couple of mates and they bagged 40 plus fish between them. Sweep are one of those fish that can be caught one after another in quick succession and then nothing, so you need to take advantage of this when it happens because you can sure get a very good feed in no time. If you've never targeted them, you're really missing out, as they are one of the best fighting fish, pound for pound, in our area and can be caught right up and down our coast. A single or double paternoster rig with a Black Magic KL1/0 hook is all you'll need to be successful. These fish typically live in the inshore reefs under the ledges, and amongst some of the gnarliest structure, so you will have to be prepared to lose some tackle. The bluefin tuna continue to baffle those who have gone out targeting them, with great signs one day and then not a fish the next one. Portland is still the most productive and consistent area to fish, which could be due to a few different factors. Water temp could be slightly colder or warmer there and the amount of bait too. I'm starting to lean towards the water temperature, as there is no shortage of bait out the front of Warrnambool and Port Fairy but no tuna on them consistently. Steve Board mentioned they found some tuna on the surface, but when they cast lures into them, there was salmon coming past the tuna to smash them. During summer, it was king fish who were doing the same thing and now it's the smaller brother doing it. What you can do to try to avoid that is trolling hard bodies below the fish on the surface, as most people don't realise just how many fish are in these schools. The fish you see on the surface is only a small amount of the fish, so changing it up a bit can prove fruitful. The Glenelg River looked like a boat regatta, with loads of boats hitting the water in search of a few fish. The Warrnambool and District Angling Club held its annual competition over on the Glenelg this weekend just gone. The two standout baits, for those using bait, was live crab and pilchards fished unweighted or very lightly weighted. The heaviest bag was won by Jessica Lane, who brought in 10 bream for a combined weight of 7.833kg. A great effort. In the open section, the heaviest fish was caught by Graeme Whittaker, with a bream of 1.177kg. Jess also caught the heaviest bream for a lady, with a 1.018kg fish. Another lady who did very well over the weekend was Shona Bentley, who weighed in a 3.645kg Mulloway, which was caught on a pilchard. The most productive areas were the rock walls from Donovan's to the highway bridge. The Hopkins River has this week been given some new habitat for the local fish in the relatively barren area between Rowans Lane and Mahoney's road. It's a great initiative and one that we, as anglers, have been wanting for a while now. What these structures will do is allow bait and predator fish the opportunity to take up residency on a structure. I've seen first-hand how effective they are in the Gippsland Lakes and Marlo, so I think it's only going to make the river thrive even more. It's also not a bad thing for a tackle store like us too, haha. On the fishing scene lately, the ep's have been chewing their heads off both up in the freshwater and the estuary, so there are plenty of options to cover. If bait is your thing, then try scrounge up some crickets and fish them under a float at night or just before dark. Tim Vincent has been getting some nice fish out of his kayak on topwater lures, so there's something to try for everyone. The bream seem to be a bit more spread out after the water has subsided since the mouth was re-opened over a week ago. There is still a fair few bream down the bottom below the bridge, which have been getting caught on an incoming tide. Janaka and Max Kandage have been on foot recently fishing the upper Hopkins River in search of ep's on fly and hard bodies. Max caught a solid perch on a fly the other night, and then dad, Janaka, landed a nice redfin on a hard body. This time of year sees a lot of anglers making the long walks through the paddocks in search of the big perch and it's a good idea to keep your eyes peeled for snakes. Long boots or waders are definitely a must; even if they aren't the most comfortable things to walk in, they could just save your life. There are two events that might interest you during the next few weeks. One of which is the Warrnambool and District Angling Club's Easter Fishing classic. This yearly competition is a great family activity, which gives anglers the choice of all rivers from the Curdies in the east to the Fitzroy to the west and every river in between. Prizes will total well over $3000. Entries will be taken from 9am on the Saturday morning, with fishing beginning at 10am. The final weigh-in on Sunday and will begin at noon sharp, which will mean that your fish will need to be present before 12. Entry is $20 for adults and $5 for juniors. The next event is at Richardson Marine and is our Barrel Talk Night, with Matthew Hunt and Daniel Hoey, who will help you target these huge fish. We will run through all the tackle that is needed, techniques, boat set ups and even when to target them. Entry will be $10 for adults or kids, so get along and learn from a couple of the best. RSVP via the Richardson Marine Facebook page for catering purposes. Until next week, tight lines and best of luck.

