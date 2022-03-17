news, latest-news,

Camperdown football club has paid tribute to legend Stewart Lord after he died earlier this month. Stewart Lord's funeral was held on Thursday in Geelong and attended by some of his Camperdown premiership teammates. Lord, who died on March 4 aged 81, was recruited from Hamden league club Cobden, joining twin brother Alistair at Victorian Football League club Geelong in 1960. He made his debut for the Cats that year in round one against Footscray, kicking a goal in his debut match. Lord went on to kick 13 goals from 14 games in his rookie season. A switch of ends the following year saw Lord establish himself as a consistent contributor for the Geelong Cats across the half-back line. He went on to play a total of 74 games for the club, which included Geelong's 1963 VFL premiership triumph. Lord retired from the VFL at the very age of 24 years old in 1964 to pursue a career in coaching, which included stints at Camperdown and Geelong West. At that time playing/coaching roles in country Victoria was more lucrative than playing in the VFL. Lord was appointed playing coach of Camperdown in 1965, a position he held for a club record seven consecutive years. During some of his tenure, Camperdown officials said Lord doubled up and coached the reserve. The highlight of his coaching years were the 1968 and 1970 Hampden league senior premierships. In the 1970 finals series Lord collected 92 kicks across three games. He featured in the inter-league team each year while playing at the Magpies. At the end of his seventh season in charge, 1971, Lord was awarded life membership at Camperdown. He was also in the Camperdown team of the century, named as ruck and coach. Camperdown president Aaron Sinnott said Lord had an enormous influence on the club and led the senior team to flags in 1968 and '70. "Stewart Lord was held in the highest regard at the Camperdown Football Netball Club," he said. "That's both as a champion player, premiership coach and as a person around the club by the past players that he played with," he said. Lord later joined the Geelong Football Club board in 1979 and served for 20 years, including 12 years as vice-president. He also served on the match committee under coaches Billy Goggin and Tom Hafey. Lord was honoured with life membership in 1982. His identical twin brother, Alistair Lord, won the Brownlow Medal in 1962. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/9b88bf62-65cd-4ea2-b6b1-aae2c68bf26e.jpg/r0_20_1440_834_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg