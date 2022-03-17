news, latest-news,

Warrnambool's BMX track will get a $150,000 makeover with work to put an all-weather surface on the Jetty Flat facility starting this week. The track is expected to be closed for six weeks while the work is carried out. The city is chipping in $150,000 through the councillor-controlled Small Infrastructure Fund towards the sealing works. Mayor Cr Richard Ziegeler said it would be a great outcome for the club and Warrnambool. "Once this work is done, club volunteers spend less time repairing the track and more time on bikes or organising events," Cr Ziegeler said. "It aligns with council's commitment to growing a healthy community and one way in which we can achieve this is by providing better opportunities for more people to get involved in sport." BMX club president Darren Mollenoyux said the track would be sealed with a hard-wearing polymer while several sections would be concrete. This treatment was recommended by AusCycling, the national peak governing body for the sport, with the polymer seal allowing for future track modifications to be more easily made. "The sport is moving towards having tracks with high-grip, smooth finish, sealed tracks that aren't damaged in wet weather," Mr Mollenoyux said. The club has more than 60 regular riders aged from two years to more than 50 years and the sport has increased in popularity since becoming an Olympic sport in 2008. The Jetty Flat track was built in 2012 and in 2014 had bitumen added to the berms. The upgrade to the track surface will help prevent damage caused by public use in wet conditions and provide a safer riding surface. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/82089543-8564-4823-b371-c4949dc6149a.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg