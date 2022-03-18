news, latest-news,

A Camperdown woman who sold fake methamphetamine to fund her own drug addiction claims she purchased the substance from e-commerce website Wish. Cathie Cameron, 42, told police she purchased a crystallised substance from the website, which is well-known for selling counterfeit merchandise at rock-bottom prices, and sold it to drug users as methamphetamine. She pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, was fined $2500 and placed on a 15-month correction order with treatment for drug abuse. The court heard she was arrested on September 22, 2020 during a police search warrant executed at her Camperdown property about 6.30am. The search uncovered quantities of cannabis and what appeared to be methamphetamine, as well as two sets of digital scales used to weigh drugs, empty deal bags and two CFA uniforms stolen from a Camperdown opportunity shop. Cameron's partner and co-accused Bevan Barden was also arrested at the property and found in possession of a flick knife and firearm-related property. The court heard a spot drug test led police to discover the crystallised substance was not actually the drug ice. When asked about the fake drugs, Cameron said she was "sick of crums coming to her house" but refused to elaborate. Text messages between Cameron and Barden, as well as to and from customers, revealed the fake drugs were being sold in half-a-gram and point (.1 gram) amounts. The street value of half-a-gram of ice is about $400. One text message on September 8, 2020, showed a customer complained about the quantity of the drugs and asked to swap it for "something decent". Tom Edwards, representing Cameron, said the offending occurred in the context of Cameron's drug addiction and that she was trafficking to fund her own habit. But prosecutor Carolyn Howe said the woman was clearly out to make money and deceive her buyers. Magistrate John Lesser said he hoped the correction order would keep Cameron on the "straight and narrow" and that she would remain drug free.

