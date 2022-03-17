news, latest-news,

Shakespeare's tragic tale of love, Romeo and Juliet is being staged in Camperdown this weekend. OZACT's adaptation of the classic is high-spirited and packed with excitement and comedy, romance and raw emotion. Artistic director Bruce Widdop said after a really tough two years, it was time to get out and have some fun. "With COVID-19 safety a priority, we are really excited to see all our audiences returning to enjoy outdoor Shakespeare once again," he said. "It's a great opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and start enjoying some of the things that we love." Romeo and Juliet tells the story of two star-crossed lovers from feuding families, who chart their own course for the future at a time where hatred and self-interest are tearing the world apart. Their young love is cut short by a tragic death. OZACT said Camperdown Botanic Gardens was the idyllic setting for the "powerful" love story with its formal gardens, majestic trees and colourful floral borders providing the perfect location for Shakespeare's powerful love story. The production is led by directors Bruce Widdop and Matt Young, and Lisa Widdop as tour manager. The cast includes OZACT company members Bruce Widdop, Matt Young, Sorcha Breen, Ryan Ireland, Eleanor Ruth, Luke Ingram, Alexis Longley, Michael Davidson and Daniel Pitts. Bring your own camp chairs. The show runs from 1pm-3pm on Saturday and Sunday at Camperdown Botanic Gardens. General admission tickets are $40. Bookings essential at www.ozact.com.

