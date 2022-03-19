news, latest-news,

It was disappointing to read the editorial in The Standard on March 12. Did the editor clarify who the users of Belfast Aquatics are? Instead of assuming users are only people who live in Port Fairy, a few more questions would have ascertained that among the approximate 320 children enrolled in Learn to Swim are also from the outlying areas in Moyne - Koroit, Crossley, Hawkesdale, Macarthur, Toolong, Kirkstall, Yambuk, Codrington. The editorial fails to mention Moyne Shire supports and runs pools in Mortlake, Macarthur and Hawkesdale - all "summer" pools running for about three months a year. Where are the figures for the running and maintenance of these pools? Belfast Aquatics is the only pool facility in Moyne Shire open 12 months of the year. The facility and business has grown and improved significantly during this time (with MSC support of course) with the hard work of "volunteers". Our fundraising dollars and grants have funded gym expansion, front verandah, air-control inclusion, changeroom upgrades, replacement boilers and water tanks. Maybe now is the time to acknowledge Belfast Aquatics is more than somewhere "to sink more than $1.6 million into". Right now, the issue with public liability insurance has seen Belfast Aquatics ask Moyne Shire Council to assist in "keeping the doors open". By closely working together as we have done in the past, I believe we will work through this. Martina Murrihy, Port Fairy It is a 'no-brainer'. Communities in all localities need public swimming pools and gym facilities. I have no idea what Cr Jim Doukas is meaning when he states 'you can't throw good money after bad' (The Standard, March 10). Cr Doukas, what is bad about: teaching children to swim and feel safe in the water? Rehabilitating patients in water, enabling movement and flotation? Providing a venue for wheelchair access into and out of the water? Participation in aerobic classes, enjoying movement and company through music? A venue that can be used in winter, fighting obesity and the complications of diabetes? A place for breaking social isolation and mental health challenges through gym and pool work? The joy and positivity of exercise and movement together? Employment and training opportunities for our youth? Parent and baby water classes? Pools, like libraries, hospitals and education facilities don't make a lot of money but they are intrinsic to the welfare of our communities. You wouldn't not fund the repair of a road because it was only used once a year. Pools and community centres are critical cornerstones in all our shire's towns. I am sick of feeling like our council is not as determined to support the pool, not as determined as the community who worked so hard to create it. Correct me if I am wrong but was the pool sited as one of Port Fairy's assets in their bid for 'the world's most liveable towns'? I don't mind because it is an asset! Council, please stand behind the pool! Get your togs on and come down! Jennifer McCarthy, Port Fairy In the letter entitled "I am asking for another breath of fresh air" (The Standard, March 5) the writer gives a glowing account of the financial benefits the Moyne Shire and community gains from wind farms. The writer's report of the financial benefits of the wind farms just tells one side of the story, failing to outline the impacts of the wind farms on small communities. The letter fails to mention the visual, audible and health impacts of the wind farms. Residents living within a five-kilometre radius of a wind farm are overshadowed by large turbines that stand at a height of 180 metres and send out both audible and low frequency noise with vibrations and flicker. Sleep deprivation and serious health problems have forced many residents living in close proximity to wind farms to abandon their homes and live elsewhere. As a result of the lack of regulations around the placement of wind farms and the excessive noise levels, there is a decline in the populations of impacted country towns. This is at a time when there is immense pressure on housing and rental markets in the district. For the small town of Hawkesdale, the development of the wind farm 1km from the town and its P12 school will have devastating effects on a community that has been popular with young families seeking cheap housing and convenient school facilities. The financial benefits must not be the only deliberation when considering the development and placement of wind farms. The Victorian government and the Moyne Shire have a duty of care to the wellbeing of their constituents in small communities. Margaret McCosh, Hawkesdale Kudos to the current councillors who are calling for accountability, transparency and action (The Standard, March 12). Is it too little, too late? Where is the commitment from the executive leadership who are ultimately responsible for the culture of the organisation and the safety and wellbeing of staff? As a long-term employee who left council in 2019 as a result of frustration and disappointment at the lack of courage, values and leadership, I have no faith the words written in any plan will be honoured. The staff satisfaction surveys, ombudsman reports and internal investigations over the past five years point to fundamental failures in almost every part of the council's operations. Sadly for those still working there, and for the residents and ratepayers of this fantastic city, I fear nothing will change until the leadership does. Lisa McLeod, Warrnambool If the mayor is embarrassed by the council pay rise, he doesn't have to accept it. Vicki Walter, Warrnambool

