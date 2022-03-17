news, latest-news,

A years-long management row concerning the iconic Cape Otway Lighthouse has come to an end, with the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority set to take up a new lease from July. Current operators Tourism Great Ocean Road have held the lease since 1997 but that will end on June 30. The two parties have entered formal negotiations for the authority to take up a new lease and run the precinct from July 1. It's expected Parks Victoria and the authority would continue to work with the current operator to ensure the handover of the lease occurs with minimal disruption to the lighthouse and its staff. Tourism Great Ocean Road's Matt Bowker thanked his employees. "We're really proud of what we've achieved in terms of improving the asset and the offering from a tourism point of view," he said. "Our staff have been excellent, we've had really short leases since 2016 and our staff have stayed with us." GORCPA has also promised to work closely with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation - the registered Aboriginal party for the area with a registered native title claim - and is currently negotiating a traditional owner settlement agreement with the state government over an area encompassing the iconic lighthouse precinct. Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority chief executive officer Jodie Sizer said efforts were being made to make the transition as smooth as possible. "We're committed to engaging and working together with Eastern Maar on our plans for the precinct and ensuring we create opportunities to advance self-determination and help achieve the vision of their country plan," Ms Sizer said. "We'll work closely with the lighthouse staff during the transition and do everything we can to keep the site open so the local community and visitors can continue to enjoy this remarkable precinct. "The Cape Otway Lighthouse has a committed and knowledgeable team and it is our intention that all existing team members who wish to stay on will be given the opportunity to be employed at the lighthouse with the authority."

