The Port Fairy community is actively getting behind the people of Ukraine, fund-raising for displaced residents and those defending their country as war rages on. Sporting and social groups have various physical events planned for the month-long Port Fairy Action for Ukraine & Australian Flood Victims. A two-kilometre ocean water swim will be held in Port Fairy on Saturday morning and money raised from an annual Good Friday ride from Port Fairy to Macarthur will also go to the cause. Other events are also being planned. Port Fairy resident and organiser Maggie Cavalieri said other groups were jumping on board as was the community with offers of support. The ride will continue to benefit the Royal Children's Hospital. "This year I said 'let's still do something for the children's (hospital) but let's do something for Ukraine and let's involve the whole community and see if other groups - there's lots of little groups in Port Fairy, there are runners, swimmers, golfers, walkers - and see if they want to be a part of it'," Mrs Cavalieri said. IN OTHER NEWS: She said the community was welcome to attend the annual Good Friday barbecue that followed the ride and hoped to have live music this year. "People want to do something. It's one thing to donate but to actually do something as a community and come together as a community to realise how fortunate we are to just contemplate what people are going through. I think it's a good thing to do," she said. "We can't ignore what's happening in the north of Australia that's for sure, but I think the Ukrainian war is just something that you never would have imagined could ever happen again. "How could something like this be happening again with the potential for it to escalate? I think it's shocking a lot of people with the realisation that it's actually happening so people want to do something." Port Fairy Ocean Swimmers member Emma Watty welcomed the community to "enter the water with us, and have a dip, splash or bodysurf as the sun is rising" at the Port Fairy Surf Club on Saturday at 7.30am. "It will be a great way to gather in solidarity, raise some money, reflect on how heartbreaking this is and send some love to our fellow humans all over the world who are suffering in these tragic times," Ms Watty said. She said the ocean swim was only for experienced ocean swimmers but welcomed everyone to come along for the sunrise dip and splash. Mrs Cavalieri has set up the Port Fairy Humanitarian Fund for donations (BSB: 633 000, account: 165 580 051) or to help call Maggie on 0487 081 812. Listen to our wrap of the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

