A homeless Hamilton man living in his car, who is regularly pulled over for driving while suspended, is expected to be placed on a community corrections order. Christopher Lionel Novley, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty ion the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday. The magistrate ordered that Novley be assessed for his suitability to undertake a CCO and it's expected he will be sentenced on Thursday. The P-plater was found to be drug driving (methamphetamine) at 5.45pm on October 12 last year. He said he had five cones of cannabis "a couple of nights ago" He was also caught driving with meth in his system at 10.35am on April 27 last year and again on September 4. On March 5 this year he was caught driving while suspended in a dual cab ute and again on March 8 in Hamilton's White Avenue. He was already on bail for a range of driving offences and dealing with the proceeds of crime. Last Sunday police in an unmarked vehicle tried to pull him over again but he refused to stop and he was arrested by police on Tuesday this week. He claimed to have had his music up loud and did not know the police were behind him. At 7am on August 13 last year Novley was driving a Ford XR6 sedan when it crashed through a fence on the unsealed Shermans Road in Tarrington. He told the property owner he hit a pothole and would return to fix the fence. An inspection of the road surface found tyre marks weaving up the road leading to the crash site. There were no potholes. Novley did not return to fix the fence and the matter was reported to police. Lawyer Kerry Schroeder said her client had prior court appearances for drug driving in 2016 and 2017. She said Novley had been living in his car after getting behind with his rent and he had a range of issues that needed to be addressed. Magistrate John Lesser banned Novley from driving for 15 months and suggested he sell his car and find other accommodation. "You have put yourself in a deeper and deeper hole drug driving and driving while suspended," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/0e6d394b-e618-4fdc-b8ae-e8730ff9aa79.jpg/r0_315_3888_2512_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg