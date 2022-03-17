news, latest-news,

Fish need accommodation too. That's the message being broadcast by Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority workers Steve Ryan and Alex Lewis as they install a new native fish habitat on the Hopkins River estuary. The watery dwelling - composed of rocks, log structures called "fish hotels" and giant root balls from burnt-down gum trees - is being built using a $300,000 federal government grant to restore fish habitats in the area. The structure is designed to mimic the natural habitats formed in Australian waterways when native waterside trees die and fall into the water, giving fish a place to spawn, hide or hunt for food. Mr Lewis said the south-west's agricultural past had had an effect on the local waterways. "Many of our rivers lack the necessary woody structures because settlers came through and cleared the river banks to allow stock access to the water," he said. Mr Lewis said installing the replacement habitats would greatly increase the number of fish that the estuary could support, which would have knock-on effects for the health of the ailing river. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Ryan said the estuary was in surprisingly good condition given the poor health of the Hopkins River and its tributaries, but said there was huge scope for improvement in the much-loved river. "There's huge upside here," he said. "We can achieve some easy wins and really maximise our resources with projects like this. "We also know what works, because we've been doing this for years in the Merri River." Warrnambool local Scott Gray has been fishing the estuary for 25 years and said he was excited about the project, having seen the benefits of the Merri habitats. "There are a variety of different habitats along the estuary, with rock walls and eel grass beds, but almost no woody structures," he said. The estuary holds half-a-dozen species of native recreational fish including perch, bream and mulloway, and Mr Gray said the project would be a boon for local anglers. He said the estuary had gone through huge changes over the time he's fished it. "In the first decade of the century the river was really affected by the (Millenium) drought and most of the eel grass beds died off." He said while the river was making a comeback, those former eel grasses were now just mud flats, but the aquatic life in the estuary was surprisingly good. "I think that's partly because of the nature of an estuary. The aquatic life in there are used to moving from salt water to fresh water and back again, so it is a really resilient ecosystem," Mr Gray said. Mr Lewis said he hoped the new wooded habitat would provide a crucial link to to the rock wall and eel grass areas along the river. He said the area on the banks of the Deakin University site had been carefully chosen. "We generally use something called side scan sonar to get an idea of the profile of the river bank when we're trying to select a site. "But for this project we drew heavily on local knowledge, speaking to anglers and people who used the river regularly," he said. "That's actually been one of the best things about this project, speaking to Warrnambool locals and hearing how much they love their rivers."

