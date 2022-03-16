news, latest-news,

Two south-west primary schools at opposite ends of the region have lead NAPLAN results. Portland's Bundarra Primary School and Cobden Primary School were the standouts with the most improved scores in reading and numeracy. Bundarra Primary had 78 per cent of their students achieve above average progress among those with a similar background in numeracy. It also had 66 per cent of its cohort improve in reading. Acting principal Jo Shelton said Bundarra was extremely proud of its students and teachers efforts under the "difficult conditions" brought on schooling during the pandemic. Ms Shelton credited her school's success to the fast adoption of online platforms which she said the school had continued to use with the return to in-person learning. "We found the online resources there were fantastic," Ms Shelton said. "They are very engaging and parents have access to it too. They can comment on students' work and see what they're doing." A targeted teaching model has also been attributed to Bundarra's improved numeracy results. "We have a fantastic assessment tool where we pre- and post-test our students with every different topic they do in maths," Ms Shelton said. "That gives us immediate feedback and we were able to do that during remote learning as well because it was an online platform." IN OTHER NEWS: Cobden Primary School principal Peter Lee said his students' NAPLAN achievements were a testament to his staff's "consistency across the teaching and learning program". The school had 67 per cent of its Year 3 to 5 students achieve average progress in numeracy. "We worked really hard to ensure that teachers taught the same content at the same time following our agreed instructional model," Mr Lee said. Mr Lee said learning improvements were made in the pandemic's second year as teachers and students became better equipped at remote learning. "The first year was a bit of a trial for everybody, but the second year was more 'we know the drill', and the students knew what was expected," he said. "We probably had an advantage over metropolitan schools in that we didn't have remote learning anywhere near as long as they did." Despite the success in reading and numeracy for south-west schools, writing was an area that experienced a dip in results for students. Ms Shelton said writing was a skill heavily affected by the constraints of the pandemic and online learning. "We found that writing was the most challenging subject to teach during remote learning," she said. "We couldn't have the immediate feedback that we could give to those students previously." "There needs to be a bit of a culture change in terms of how we teach writing like in reading and numeracy."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160067095/907d1829-18a5-4061-9411-9e71b59de95c.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg