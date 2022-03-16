news, latest-news,

Warrnambool's 33 beach access points are under review with the city council looking to prioritise which ones need to be upgraded first. The council is seeking public feedback on how the beach access points along the city's coastline are used, how often they are used, how easy they are to access and how safe they are. Mayor Richard Ziegeler said the feedback would be used to help create a Beach Access Strategy to address the challenges and opportunities of the access points between Shelly Beach and Logans Beach. "We want to strike the right balance between maximising access to the beach and minimising the impact on the natural environment," Cr Ziegeler said. "It will also help us plan the maintenance and renewal of access points. "We all know Warrnambool's beaches play an important role for the community, providing spaces for a range of activities, recreation, tourism and events. "They are places that are culturally significant to the traditional owners." The beach access points maintained by council range from fully constructed access ramps to informal paths. "As an occupational therapist with decades of experience helping to determine adequate physical access for all, I have a particular interest in this whole process," Cr Ziegeler said. Access points at Levys and Spookys beaches will not form part of the strategy and are instead included in the recently completed Wild Coast Landscape Master Plan. The feedback from this survey will help inform the strategy which will take into account factors including the impact of climate change, maintenance and renewal costs and tourism. To give feedback go to www.yoursaywarrnambool.vic.gov.au by March 22. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/8cd6e989-1413-40ed-bdd4-0cfe37cfa50f.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg