A 51-year-old with chronic alcohol issues after hurting his shoulder at work has been caught three times with extremely high drink driving readings - the highest more than five-and-a-half times the legal limit. Shaun Doherty, 51, now of Warrnambool and previous Cobden, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday to three counts of drink driving and multiple counts of unlicensed driving and breaching bail. His readings were .283 in June last year, .237 in December and on Tuesday this week .192. Doherty was remanded in custody overnight on Wednesday to be assessed for his suitability to undertake another community community corrections order with conditions expected to cover alcohol and mental health issues as well as offender programs and a road trauma awareness course. Magistrate John Lesser said the danger Doherty posed to other road users "goes without saying". Doherty told the magistrate he wanted nothing more to do with alcohol. Police said that at 1.30pm on June 24 last year Doherty was seen driving north on the Camperdown-Cobden Road. He was pulled over, recorded a positive preliminary breath test and accompanied police to Camperdown police station where at 2.22pm he recorded an evidentiary reading of .283. Doherty was heavily intoxicated and failed to answer questions put to him by police officers. At 7.20pm on December 4 Doherty was seen driving and weaving down Silvester Street in Cobden. He was pulled over in the Cobden IGA supermarket car park. He was not licensed and recorded an alcohol reading of .237 at 8.03pm. Asked what he had been drinking, Doherty said "all the good stuff". At 6.15pm on December 31 Doherty was heading south on Camperdown's Leura Street when he was intercepted and found to be unlicensed and breach his bail conditions. On Tuesday afternoon this week Doherty was heading west on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road at Allansford when he was intercepted by police. He produced a driver's licence which expired in 2012 and checks found he was a suspended driver and on bail. At 2.10pm he recorded a reading of .192. Doherty admitted prior court appearances and was most recently released from prison in 2019 after which he successfully completed a parole period. Lawyer Kerry Schroeder said her client was caught drink driving in 2004, completed a CCO and had no other drink driving matters until last year. She said Doherty had been working with the Western Region Alcohol and Drug centre to address his issues and had now moved to Warrnambool. The lawyer said Doherty lost his job at an abattoir after injuring his shoulder in August last year. She said that his family lived some distance away and during the COVID pandemic he had suffered anxiety and depression. "Alcohol counsellors are the only people he has had contact with. He won't be able to return to the work he did and is now planning to undertake a disability care course," she said. The lawyer said her client was on a waiting list for detoxification and rehabilitation. "It's hugely concerning that he could stand up and get in a car with those readings," Ms Schroeder said. The magistrate cancelled Doherty licence for 36 months backdated to June 28 last year. It's likely that the magistrate will consider imposing a cocktail sentence on Thursday, involving a prison term and a CCO.

