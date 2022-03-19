news, latest-news,

HOUSE OF THE WEEK With the Lady Bay Precinct an effortless walk away, you will enjoy all the advantages of beachside living in the heart of the increasingly popular South Warrnambool, located at 22 MacDonald Street. Enjoy walks along the shoreline, through the Thunder Point Coastal Reserve, beside the Merri River or along the Rail Trail and let the kids wander down to the skate park or Lake Pertobe Adventure Playground. Stroll to a selection of nearby local restaurants to enjoy an evening meal, ride or walk into the CBD; your lifestyle choices are endless and envious in South Warrnambool. Enjoy the proximity to Warrnambool and explore the thriving art and music scene with plenty to see and do across the region including biking, fishing and surfing. This stylish, sophisticated, and modern townhouse has served the current owners well as an Airbnb - see "Warrnambool Villas - Bridge View" on Facebook for more. Constructed in 2018 as one of a mirrored pair with 17 Schnapper Lane, Warrnambool, which is also being offered for sale, this three bedroom, well-appointed property will make a great low maintenance home or investment property. The ground floor features a spacious entrance, master bedroom with private courtyard, ensuite with walk-in shower, vanity, and toilet along with a full wall wardrobe. There is direct access to the home from via the double garage - convenient for those rainy days and a separate powder room, along with a bright and open kitchen/meals/living area featuring a full wall of glass sliding doors which let the sunshine in and lead outward onto a private decked entertaining area. The kitchen features a large stone topped island bench with dual sinks and dishwasher and plenty of cupboard space complimenting the fresh and open feel. Upstairs, you will find an additional two bedrooms, second bathroom with shower, vanity, full bath and toilet plus a balcony that will enable you to enjoy the warmth of the northern sun. A quality townhouse in the ever-popular South Warrnambool which is sure to be snapped up quickly. Contact the selling agent for more information or to book an inspection of this stunning property before it goes to auction on March 26 at 11am.

