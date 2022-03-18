South-west land owners hit with higher than expected building costs

news, latest-news,

Soaring product prices are pushing up the cost of a new home, according to developer Clayton Harrington. Mr Harrington, from Harrington Property Group, said high demand for properties in the city meant it was still cheaper to build. However, some land owners have been hit with higher than expected building costs. "The rising costs are having an impact on the affordability of building," Mr Harrington said. "I know a lot of the homes that are about to be built on our Riverland Estate, a lot of the volume builders are having to increase their prices quite significantly. "This will have an impact, particularly on first home buyers, in terms of affordability." Mr Harrington said property was still a solid investment and building remained cheaper than buying an established house, but it was just a matter of whether the land owner could secure extra funds. "Existing property prices are still really strong, which means that a house and land package is the most affordable," he said. However, it meant land owners were being forced to go back to their bank in some cases to seek extra funds. "It's just the initial step of the land owner being able to afford it." He said demand for land in Warrnambool was high but there was a lack of sites that were build-ready. The shortage has resulted in some blocks at Riverland Estate being bought for $160,000 12 months ago, that been snapped up recently for $260,000. "These rising prices are a real issue and on the back of that there are shortages (of products)," Mr Harrington said. He said he was concerned prices would remain high even when factors affecting supply eased. "I'd like to be able to say that once they get on top of supply issues that prices will come back to what they once were, but I can't see that happening," Mr Harrington said. He said land owners were often frustrated by the time it takes to secure a title for their block. Mr Harrington said he hoped the process could be sped up. "I think there is enough land in Warrnambool, we just can't deliver it in a timely manner, which is the biggest problem at the moment," he said. He said the process could take between 12 and 18 months for "untouched rezoned land". Mr Harrington acknowledged there were a number of steps that were involved in issuing a title. "It's not something they're going to be able to shave six months off, but if these titles could be delivered two or three months sooner than predicted, it would be a great help," he said. Builder Ray Hollingsworth, who has been in the industry for almost 50 years, said he had been forced to tell clients he couldn't provide a firm quote on works to be completed. "I'm not quoting firmly until I get close to the starting date," Mr Hollingsworth said. "You can't lock anything in these days." Mr Hollingsworth said he was finding it difficult to source a number of materials. He has been amazed at how much work he has, with enough to keep him going for the next two years. "We usually have a Christmas rush, but this is a continuous Christmas rush - the work keeps rolling through the door," Mr Hollingsworth said. He said he believed the city was becoming a popular location for retirees. "It's a beautiful city to retire in," Mr Hollingsworth said. Herron Todd White's month in review for March identifies Warrnambool as a good place to invest. "Weekly rental costs in Warrnambool have continued to rise in line with the surging demand from tenants and limited housing stock available at present," the report states. "Unsurprisingly, this is good news for cash-flow chasing property investors." The report states building is a good option. "The decision to opt for a new build is commonly showing an assessed market value higher than the sum of the land and construction," it states. "Combine this with the added depreciation benefits and it's a winning option. "Two other investment options we like within the Warrnambool market are urban in-fill (actively encouraged by planners) which has great potential for investors chasing both capital gains and cash flow and renovation for profit." Renovation for profit is also possible, the report states. "Even the most basic of renovation activities is being welcomed and favoured by the market at present," it states. "This option however has one sticking point and that's the availability of labour. Warrnambool is not immune to the effects of the building grants program and general rise in construction activity and as such investors pursuing this option may want to weigh the potential gains against the time required to source the required labour and materials needed to complete the project. "Looking forward, the lag between titled land becoming available and housing stock entering the market appears to be quite large and as such we expect the current conditions driving the capital gains and rental returns to continue."

