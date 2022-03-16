news, latest-news,

Warrnambool West Primary School put together an art project showcasing their identities leading up to Harmony Day. The painted three-dimensional wheels are on the grassy area near Warrnambool Art Gallery. Art teacher Dayle Smithwick led grade three to six students in painting 113 wheels. Harmony Day is held on March 21 as part of Harmony Week, with this year's theme being Everyone Belongs. "We are teaching children that everyone is equal and not to judge anyone based on their nationality, religion or culture," Miss Smithwick said. "We ensure that everyone from all backgrounds are made to feel equal and involved. "Everyone is treated with fairness and respect." Students at the school have Australian, Indigenous, Spanish, Indian, Chinese, Afghani and Sri Lankan heritage. The wheels remain on display for a week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/5f82b479-55c4-415e-8548-8a8bf7e0cc6c.jpg/r0_102_4289_2525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg