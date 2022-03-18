news, latest-news,

Rival driver Brett Milburn says SRA sprintcar series leader Daniel Pestka would need to be a no-show at Premier Speedway if he's to relinquish this year's title. Milburn, the reigning series champion, said Pestka's 404-point lead over second-placed Grant Anderson was too far a margin to surpass in the final round on Saturday. "If he turns up to drive he's won," Milburn said. "You can gain 100 to 150 on someone if they have a really bad night but you're not going to gain 400. He's pretty safe, and Anderson is pretty safe in second." Milburn trails the South Australian by 239 points in third with Tasmania's Tate Frost 34 points behind in fourth. Camperdown's Rhys Baxter rounds out the top five. "We could change a little bit for third with me and Tate," Milburn said. "But other than that the top half a dozen will finish pretty much where they are." The Langwarrin driver said his mentality around the event shifted to that of a stand-alone meeting. "We've still got to beat Tate to retain third but at the same time, we'll be looking to do the best we can and get as far up in the A-Main," he said. "The last time we ran (at Premier), we had a bad heat and had to run through the C and B-Mains into the A. "We finished sixth so had a good run to pass a lot of cars but hopefully we don't have to do things the hard way this time." A three-time series champion, Milburn, 43, said his perennial bridesmaid tag of past seasons was the catalyst for his breakthrough title win in 2016. He backed up again in 2018 and 2020. "It certainly makes you hungrier and when you do win it, it's a relief," he said. "It gets that monkey off the back. This year, it's obviously not one of our better years but at the same time we've been competitive and there about, but just haven't quite got the feature wins." Racing for close to 20 years, Milburn said every year offered more opportunity to learn and grow. "We've changed chassis' a bit, so we've been chasing set ups and chasing chassis and trying a few set ups this year," he said. "There is always new ways coming out. It's not a whole new ballgame but there is still small, minor things that need changing. So by no means do you ever stop learning." He said the challenge was what kept him in the game. "It's not easy to win races in 410, it's the hardest class in Australia to win in my opinion," he said. "And I've got a son Levi who races quarter midgets. Hopefully I can learn as much as I can while still doing it to carry it on when he hopefully jumps into the seat." Warrnambool driver Jamie Veal offers tough competition for Saturday's field, after winning the first-ever race held at the new Eastern Creek Speedway in Sydney last weekend. Veal currently leads the Warrnambool Sprintcar Track Championship. Gates open at 4pm, with the first cars on track just prior to 5pm. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/3f0a133b-7904-43dd-b692-27bb0b673baa.jpg/r0_66_4608_2670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg