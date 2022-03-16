news, latest-news,

A woman caught by police breaching her bail curfew at a Warrnambool McDonald's restaurant drive-thru will spend more than a month in custody. Despite telling the Warrnambool magistrate that she did not want to be in custody, Louise Gavin, 39, did not apply for bail. Ms Gavin was arrested by police about 3am this week in the fast food drive-thru service when police officers pulled up behind her. She was found to be breaching four lots of bail conditions. Lawyer Damian Frangapane confirmed his client had a number of outstanding charges and indicated an adjournment to a consolidated plea hearing and sentence indication would be appropriate. He said he was not opposed to the four bail revocation applications. Ms Gavin was remanded in custody until April 22 and custody management issues included mental health and withdrawing from drug use. There was also a request for a medical assessment.

