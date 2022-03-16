news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool man only recently released from jail is back in prison after being found with seven small bags of ecstasy in his underwear. Dominic Kelly, 42, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week to possession of drugs and possession of weapons near licensed premises. Kelly was due in court on Tuesday for judicial monitoring. He had been on notice after failing to attend the Office Of Corrections to comply with a community corrections order after failing to show up in January and February. Police said that at 11pm last Sunday Kelly was at Port Fairy's Star Of The West Hotel with his partner. There was a claim his partner was trafficking drugs. When the couple was ejected, police found that Kelly was in possession of two grams of cannabis and a brown fold up knife. He was taken back to the Warrnambool police station where a full search revealed seven small bags in his underwear containing between .25g and .7g of MDMA. The total weight was 2.16 grams. Kelly was also found to be carrying a black handled fold up knife and a syringe. Lawyer James Penny admitted Kelly had extensive prior criminal court appearances, but submitted his client was in a positive relationship and "fell off the wagon. Mr Penny said Kelly was found in possession of a small quantity of drugs and the 48 hours spent in custody should be enough of a punishment. He said Kelly had been in the process of re-engaging with his CCO. "He's starting to make the progress he needs to. This is less serious than his past offending and indicative of drug problems," he said. Police submitted a short prison term was appropriate as Kelly was found with drugs and weapons in a hotel. "It's a recipe for disaster. Specific and general deterrence is highly relevant," Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald submitted. Magistrate John Lesser said Kelly was released from jail last year and had to complete 200 hours of community work as part of his CCO. He's done six hours. The magistrate said Kelly's attendance had been "scant at best in three months". "I'm not satisfied 48 hours in custody cuts the mustard," Mr Lesser said. The magistrate convicted and sentenced Kelly to serve 21 days in custody with two days already coutned as served. When he's released from prison Kelly will restart his 18-month CCO. "You've got to get this right," the magistrate told Kelly. "You know where you stand if you keep coming back, longer and longer sentences. "You need to get on top of the drugs and I hope the corrections order can assist," he said.

