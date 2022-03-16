news, latest-news,

A banned driver has again been caught drink driving while moving to Warrnambool on Tuesday with a reading almost four times the legal limit. The 51-year-old Cobden man was in the process of moving to Warrnambool in his ute when he was intercepted by police on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road at Naringal about 1pm. A check found he was driving while suspended. A preliminary breath test was positive and he later returned an evidentiary alcohol reading of .191. He was already on bail after being charged with drink driving and driving while suspended. Police remanded the man in custody overnight on Tuesday and he will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a bail/remand hearing. His current bail conditions include that he not drive or drink alcohol. The man was pulled over by police on New Year's Eve and found to be driving while suspended. Then on February 16 he was heading east on the Princes Highway when witnesses reported he was swerving into oncoming traffic and running cars off the road. Other drivers intervened to stop him driving. Police attended and the man later returned an alcohol reading of .251. He now faces multiple charges of driving while suspended and drink driving, all of which could lead to a jail sentence. In other news, a Hamilton man in his late 30s is also in the Warrnambool police station cells to appear in court on Wednesday. He has been charged with driving offences and breaching bail. The man has been charged with three counts of driving while suspended during the past week and failing to live at a bail address.

