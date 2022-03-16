news, latest-news,

Tony and Janine Leishman's wedding in Warrnambool on Tuesday held a sentimental place in the newlywed's hearts. The couple from Broken Hill hitched a ride on their Harley Davidson's with their guests in tow on a road trip along the Great Ocean Road to the south-west. Mr Leishman was born in Broken Hill, however four generations of his family spanning 65 years lived on Warrnambool's MacDonald Street. The family lived just doors away from the South Warrnambool Presbyterian Church where the couple married. The groom frequently visited his now late mother and grandmother in Warrnambool. "It was the church in the neighbourhood when I was younger," Mr Leishman said. "We just wanted to get married in this little church from my childhood. "I used to pinch sandwiches from them when I was a child." The groom said the ceremony was beautiful. "Mum was looking down on us," he said. "It's something different, a bit of nostalgia. "If you're going to do it, you might as well do something different." Mrs Leishman said she was glad the rain held off on Tuesday. The reception was held at Warrnambool RSL. The wedding party left Broken Hill on Saturday morning, making their way to Warrnambool via Swan Hill in the Mallee and along the Great Ocean Road. They had 24 people travelling on 15 motorcycles and supporting vehicles, driving back home via the Grampians and Horsham. The couple will have a lasting memory of their Warrnambool wedding as they took photographs outside Mr Leishman's family's home.

