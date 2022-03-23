news, latest-news,

Warrnambool council's tree planting and management policy will be reviewed by May following complaints about the effect of the city's plane trees on the CBD. Cr Ben Blain said that in February last year there was a motion to adopt a revised street tree planting and management policy but it came with a commitment to review the policy in 12 months. Cr Blain said it had now been over 12 months but the review hadn't been done. "The motion was very clear," he said. Cr Blain said when he questioned why the work hadn't been done, he was told that the council was struggling with resources to complete the work. "Then a few days later I had the CEO emailed me and said it could be done," he said. "I'm just asking the CEO why hasn't it been done already and when will this work be complete?" Chief executive officer Peter Schneider said there had been resourcing issues and some staff changes that impacted the work. "After the meeting on Monday I had a meeting with the director of infrastructure services and we worked out a plan so that we could have this done and completed by May," he said. Former councillor Peter Hulin has recently raised concerns about the damaged caused to buildings and footpaths by plane trees, labelling sections of Kepler Street as "horrendous". Mr Hulin said the plane trees had been causing major damage to buildings, and the council needed to start replacing them. "Have a look at the footpaths because of the inappropriate trees ripping up all our infrastructure. It's a massive problem," he said.

