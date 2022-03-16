news, latest-news,

The region's COVID-19 vaccine uptake once topped state-wide charts but fresh calls are being made for bookings as numbers drop dramatically. The past week marked the one year anniversary since COVID-19 vaccines were made available to the public and while the five south-west local government areas took an early lead, the rate of jabs has slowed. A South West Healthcare spokesperson said the average number of booster jabs being administered each week had fallen from 1000-2000 to a steady 400. IN OTHER NEWS: That prompted SWH COVID-19 coordinator Sue Anderton to warn against complacency. "Although things seem to feel as though they are returning to normal, we can't afford to be complacent," she said. "The reason our region managed to deal with the Omicron outbreak so well was because of our high vaccination rates, however over time the efficacy of these shots wane and we need to boost them to keep up a strong level of protection. "With winter just around the corner the time to get your vaccinations up to date is now. By getting your vaccination you are protecting yourself, our community and helping businesses to stay open and our region thriving". A SWH spokesperson confirmed no vaccines have had to be thrown out. Latest state government data shows that as of March 13, 73.0 per cent of Warrnambool residents aged 16 and over have had their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

