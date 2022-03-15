news, latest-news, sport, basketball, big v

Stability is at the core of the Warrnambool Seahawks' Big V division one men campaign this season. Under playing-coach Alex Gynes, the Seahawks are determined to reverse an eighth-placed finish when the side hits the road to take on Melbourne University on Saturday night from 8.30pm to tip-off the season. Gynes told The Standard the side had worked hard through the off-season and would hit the weekend in pristine condition. "Given we've somewhat got COVID out of the way, we managed to get the ball rolling before Christmas, so we started back up after Christmas while the CBL boys was going as well," he said. "We're getting the ball rolling which is exciting, things are looking great." The former NBL player said the roster was looking "strong" and expected improvement within the group. "We've got the bulk of our roster back which is good," he said. "We have lost Malakye Cunningham though, he's gone over to the states." MORE SPORT: The Seahawks have added two handy names to their roster with reigning CBL South-West Men MVP Nathan Hardingham shifting from Portland where is expected to significantly bolster the group after a superb campaign with the Coasters. Sam Byron has also returned to the club after a stint with Melton and will commute to training and games. "He's (Hardingham) a really handy in and a bigger body, we're excited about what he'll bring," he said. "Sam's a Warrnambool bloke living in Ballarat with his young family, he's been playing for Melton, so he's a handy in. "They're both really good ins for us this I think, it'll help the rest of us slot more into our natural positions." The 33-year-old also said he was preparing for a full-time return to the court this season - a welcome sight for teammates and an unwelcome one for opposition teams. "I'll play this year, I've got Jono Carroll on board as assistant coach this year, he's come across from the Warrnambool Mermaids program to be an assistant for us and I've got a lot of trust in him," he said. "With him being on the sideline coaching it will allow me to focus on playing a little more which will be nice for me." While Melbourne University languished in bottom-place last season with zero wins Gynes said the group was wary of the "unknown" surrounding the season - not just from Saturday's opponent but across the competition. "This year, the first couple of rounds will be an unknown, depending on COVID or imports it'll be a while before the season gets rolling," he said. "We'll focus on what we can do and ticking the boxes on our end and not worrying about the external stuff at this point in time. "There can always be movement in those Melbourne teams so you always expect a good, hard clash and especially at home we'll expect them to come out hungry. "It's a good early test for us I reckon."

