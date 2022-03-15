news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL and District Cricket Association leaders are floating different names as cricketer of the year contenders on the eve of the league's night of nights. Brierly-Christ Church coach Lachi Rooke expects star all-rounder Nathan Murphy, who whacked 395 runs and snared 16 wickets, to be among his side's best chances. Murphy has been earmarked as favourite right through the campaign on the back of strong performances with bat and ball. Rooke also expected youngster Daniel Hawkins to poll well on the back of a 15-wicket campaign. "(Nathan) is definitely the biggest chance. He's had an outstanding year. It's just been so consistent," Rooke said. Nestles skipper Jake Hetherington said former captain Geoff Williams was among Factory's most likely to poll well. Williams hit 358 runs and grabbed 17 wickets in another show of consistency. "'Wiz' will easily poll the best for us. I think he had the most runs and wickets for us and was top five in league runs as well," he said. "He'll be up there for sure." Hetherington also floated North Warrnambool Eels all-rounder Bailey Jenkinson as a contender. Eels skipper Nick Butters said this past month he'd expect Jenkinson to poll "lots of ones and twos" for a solid campaign. Hank Schlaghecke, another from the Bushfield-based club, is also considered a chance. The 30-year-old has snared 21 wickets to stamp his authority as the association's premier medium-fast bowler. Wesley Yambuk captain-coach Jason Mungean flagged all-rounder Joe Higgins and batsman Zavier 'Norm' Mungean as his outfit's best hopes. Higgins was dominant in the early stages of the campaign while Mungean "didn't fail very often" as an opening batsman. The awards will be held at Warrnambool Bowls Club on Wednesday night from 6pm. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/3bf2e3db-cf8a-4727-a8b1-0be39f7c5510.jpg/r1_43_3258_1883_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg