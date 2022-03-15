news, latest-news,

Born: Warrnambool on August 22, 2000. Parents: Sue and Wayne. Siblings: Lachlan, Jordan and Hannah. Education: Warrnambool East Primary School before attending Warrnambool College. Sporting highlight: playing cricket for Brierly's senior side when they won the Sungold Cup in the T20 competition against Hamilton in 2018. What are your memories of the T20 cricket premiership win by Brierly in 2018? The club hadn't had much success at senior level over the years, so to win that premiership was a great result. The win was a huge pay-day for the cricket club. The $15,000 first prize was well-deserved and well received by everyone at the club. It takes a lot of fundraising to earn $15,000 for any club, but to win it in a game of T20 cricket, is sensational. Jason Greer was the star of the game for us. I think he got four or five wickets. From memory, Hamilton only made about 60 runs, so I wasn't required to do much. I can remember we did a fair bit of celebrating after the win. Harry, I take it your cricket career started out at Brierly. Is that true? No. I was six years old when I started playing Milo cricket for West Warrnambool. A friend of the family, Stuart Poyner, was playing cricket for West Warrnambool at the time. Stuart moved over to play for Brierly, and my brother Lachlan, who is now the senior coach at Brierly, left West many years ago. I played all my junior cricket with Brierly and also played in the seniors. My highest score with Brierly was 116 in division two against Allansford back in 2019. I was fortunate to have played cricket for the Western Waves in the Under 18 competition in a couple of Melbourne Country Week games. I left Warrnambool to go to the Victoria University Footscray Campus to study sports management. I was at university for a few months when I got a traineeship to go to Hawthorn Football Club to work with the women's team in 2019. Are you still studying sports management now? Yes, but I transferred over to Deakin's Burwood campus, where I study for business, sports and management two days a week. I'm employed as the football operation coordinator with the Box Hill Hawks for the rest of the week. Part of my job sees me working as a property assistant for some Hawthorn senior games. It means I help pack up the jumpers and all the coaching equipment and help out where it's needed. We're the first to the ground to get everything set up for the players and coaching staff. One of the highlights for me in 2021 was to run the water for the Hawthorn senior side. I filled the role for eight games. I carried the water for Shaun Burgoyne's 400th game last year. The game was against Port Adelaide. It was fitting Shaun's 400th game was between Hawthorn and Port Adelaide because he had been a legend at both clubs during his playing career. It was a big thrill just to be up close to the action on the ground. The water carriers are not allowed on the ground for very long. It's just like you're on and off after they kick a goal. The AFL introduced a guideline because of COVID that all the water bottles had players' numbers on them. It was just another way of making sure everyone was safe from the pandemic. I was also fortunate to have carried the water in games when there were crowds and in other games when there were none at the ground in 2021. It was really eerie carting the water in games without crowds but it also gave me the opportunity to listen to discussions between the players. One game stood out and that was between Hawthorn and Melbourne. There was no crowd and it was amazing to hear Demon defenders Jake Lever and Steven May giving instructions to the players up the field where they should position themselves. Undoubtedly, Harry, in your time with Hawthorn, you've come across former Hawks coach Alistair Clarkson and new coach Sam Mitchell. How have you got along with both of them? I've got on well with both of them. Clarko is really passionate about the game. He takes the time to find out the names of all the staff that work at the club. He's always busy and I can see why the players wanted to play under him. I've only had a bit to do with Sam. He's a hands-on coach and is very knowledgeable about the game. He's very well organised and I think he'll be a very good coach. What are the long-term career goals for Harry Rooke? My ultimate goal is to be a general manager of footy but I fully understand you've got to take small steps and make sure you do your jobs well. I'm very lucky to work with such a great club. Harry, when you moved to Melbourne did you continue playing cricket? Yes. I play for a club called Druids, which plays in the Victorian Turf Cricket Association. It's a great club. I've been playing cricket there for three seasons. I played in all the senior games last year but this year, because of my work commitments with Box Hill Hawks, I've been playing in the seconds. Jared Andrews is the captain of the seconds team. Jared used to play with Portland. He's been a great player for Druids. I say to a lot of my mates from around Warrnambool if they are moving to Melbourne, they should play for Druids. The club makes everyone feel welcome. Druids have five senior sides, one women's side, 16 junior sides and next year; I think there will be another few teams playing in various competitions for the club. Their ground is at Shorten Reserve, which is on the western side of Melbourne - during the winter months, it's the footy ground for West Footscray.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/83110032-8254-47eb-806e-2605011928b6.jpg/r0_367_1152_1018_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg