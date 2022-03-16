news, latest-news,

A grain truck driver who caused a horrific collision near Derrinallum with a 866-metre long train has been fined $2000. Michael Justin Courtney, 47, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week to charges relating to the collision on May 25 last year. Police said Courtney was driving a prime mover and semi-trailer carting 30 tonne of grain at 2pm on the day near the intersection of Vite Vite Road and Mercer Road. Vite Vite is north of Derrinallum, between Mortlake and Lismore, which are located on the Hamilton Highway. The driver approached the railway crossing, which is one of the few remaining in the state not controlled by signals. The train and 48 containers was travelling between Melbourne and Adelaide. Two train drivers watched the truck approach the railway crossing and sounded its horn 600m from the intersection when they noticed the truck was not slowing down. The train was travelling at 90km/h and the truck driver was on his hands free phone to his boss at the time. The front of the truck was already on the train track when the driver noticed the train and Courtney drove on thinking he would be able to clear the crossing. The train engine collided with the rear trailer of the truck and the train continued for about one kilometre before it stopped, despite the emergency brakes being applied. The front of the train received extensive damage and the trailer was torn from the back of the truck. Only part of the rear trailer remained attached. The driver told police he did not see the train until it was too late. Tests revealed the driver was free of alcohol and/or drugs. The truck driver said the road up to the railway crossing was quite steep, there were not stop signs and when he noticed the train he was already on the crossing and thought he had time to get clear. But, he said the train was going faster than he initially thought and visibility was poor because his windows were foggy and it was a raining, wet and miserable day. One of the train drivers suffered internal bleeding and was off work for two months. The other thought he had broken a leg, but further assessment revealed there was no fracture. Lawyer Peter Murphy said a number of unfortunate factors led to the serious collision. He said the railway crossing was very rarely used by heavy vehicles and the collision had an impact on all those people involved. Courtney has now set up and is running his own business and has pledged to donate a portion of his profits to charity. Magistrate John Lesser said the capacity to look out and concentrate was fundamental to safe driving. He noted the outcome of the collision could have been more serious and was a huge wake-up call for Courtney to never put himself in the same position again. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/d2ec00a0-8e80-45cb-9f79-c3e6568854be.jpg/r0_95_461_355_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg