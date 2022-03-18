Kermond's takes out people's choice award for best burger

news, latest-news,

A Tasmanian resident who told someone they were visiting Warrnambool was hit with a very specific request: to bring home a burger from one of the tastiest eateries in the country - Kermond's. The request made owner Brett Healey smile, but he knows the iconic Warrnambool business has a loyal following of customers all across Australia. Mr Healey is so grateful to his loyal clients that he calls them supporters, not customers. "We have supporters all over Australia," he said. "It's incredible and we're so grateful." Mr Healey said he was incredibly grateful his loyal supporters for his latest accolade, with Kermond's taking out the Australian Good Food Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Award for best hamburger. "It just shows how in 73 years Kermond's has built up its name all over Australia," he said. Mr Healey said the eatery had 10,000 followers on Facebook, but before social media, word of mouth had the same affect. "We've got former locals who always tell people they have to grab a burger at Kermond's if they're in Warrnambool," he said. Mr Healey said the menu had changed very little in seven decades. He said the secret to the business' success was the use of quality, locally sourced products from places including The Meat Barn and Materia's Fruit and Veg. The simple burger with egg, bacon, tomato, onions and tomato sauce is the most popular item, but some customers choose to add lettuce and beetroot or chilli. Mr Healey said on a busy day, the staff at Kermond's could make up to 1000 burgers for hungry customers. "I can't thank our loyal supporters enough," he said. "The amount of supporters we have is unbelievable." Mr Healey said Kermond's was also a good training ground for young people looking for their first job. He said the business used more than 100 kilograms of onions a week, all of which were hand chopped by staff. Mr Healey said he had a great team of loyal staff, with 80 per cent staying for three to five years after they start. Many people work over summer when they are home from university. Mr Healey said he was chuffed to take out the reader's choice award with a product that showcased south-west produce. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/b6da12d0-9197-4a64-963f-4ff1b0482677.jpg/r0_217_4261_2624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg