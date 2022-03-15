news, latest-news,

Bookaar's Penny Smith has blasted Australia back onto the world stage with a stunning team gold medal run at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup. Outside of the Tokyo Olympics, it was the first international shotgun event for the Australian team since 2019. But that did little to deter Smith and her teammates Catherine Skinner and Laetisha Scanlan in holding off a red-hot team USA to seal gold in the women's trap team event. Held in Nicosia, Cyprus in extreme weather conditions, Smith said the 40 km per hour winds and snowfall were unlike anything she'd competed in. "It was shocking," she said. "It was freezing cold, it literally felt like it was zero degrees. I mean we've never shot in conditions like this before." Finishing qualification in first position ahead of team USA, Australia corralled a lead in the gold medal match after the first 15 targets. Team USA fought back to level the scores, before a strong finish from Smith, Skinner and Scanlan saw Australia drop just three targets in the final round to claim the gold. Prior to the team event, Smith said she was looking forward to participating in a new format. "It's something that we haven't shot before so it'll be good to get out there with Teash and Catherine and have a crack and see how we match up," she said. Earlier in the tournament, Smith partnered with Mitch Iles for a bronze medal effort in the trap mixed teams event. Smith and Iles hit 138 out of 150 targets to qualify for the semi finals in top position, before hitting a further 38 out of the 50 targets to narrowly miss a spot in the gold medal match. Fellow Australians James Willett and Laetisha Scanlan made their way into the gold medal match, eventually settling for silver after a sudden death shoot off against Turkey. The Australian team's next competition will be in April at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, Italy.

