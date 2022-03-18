news, latest-news,

Bryan Sheehan says City Memorial and Dunkeld have the capacity to build a long-standing division one rivalry. The two clubs will lock horns on Saturday in a weekend pennant grand final - City aiming to go back-to-back while Dunkeld sets its sights on a maiden top-grade flag. Sheehan said two close games earlier in the season gave a glimpse of the growing competition between both clubs. "I remember after our game over at Dunkeld and I said to them, I was impressed by the way they played and I could see this being a long-running rivalry for years to come," Sheehan said. "And I think they agreed with that." Joining the Western District Playing Area last season after its stint in the Far Western league, Dunkeld's stunning run has seen it clinch a division two flag before morphing into a division one contender. Dunkeld skip Angus Jackson said the team was keeping a lid on expectations in the lead up to the final but was undoubtedly excited to play for its second premiership in two years. "I've been playing for 15 years and hadn't won any premierships in the Far Western," he said. "We lost one a few years ago and lost a few preliminary finals. It's been a while since we won any grand finals, certainly not division one. It was our goal to be there but we didn't expect it to happen so quickly." Jackson said Dunkeld's consistency across its three rinks was crucial to its success. "The team is really settled," he said. "Two of our rinks haven't changed for the entire year, while the third took a bit longer to get settled but have a really good combination there now with David Clements skipping. They've won their last seven so they are probably our in-form rink at the moment." A perennial powerhouse, City Red uncharacteristically suffered a slow start to its campaign before a recent patch of form propelled it to a final berth. Sheehan said Red had the confidence to get the job done. "It's only the last month we've hit our strides, we had a slow start to the year," he said. "I don't think as a club we've ever done it this way before, we're normally finish in the top two so it is something different for the team. "But we're really confident now, we've beaten Dunkeld twice this year. Now it's who plays the best on the day." Jackson agreed with Sheehan. "Red are a pretty good combination, they've been good for a long time," he said. "They're peaking at the right time so we've got to play our best bowls if we're to beat them." Meanwhile, Dennington Mariners will face off against Warrnambool Red in the division two decider, while City Green and Warrnambool White go head-to-head in division three. A third City team, City Black, will vie for the division four title against Lawn Green, while Dunkeld Blue and Dennington Titans battle for the flag in division five. Play begins at 1.30pm on Saturday at Terang Bowling Club. MORE SPORT:

