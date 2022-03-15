news, latest-news,

A qualified Warrnambool mechanic has narrowly avoided another licence suspension after being caught racing along Warrnambool's main road. Michael Philp, 30, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week after an incident on May 26, 2020. Police said Philp was a P-plater driving east along Raglan Parade when he approached the intersection with Henna Street. Another driver Philp didn't know pulled alongside him revving his vehicle's engine - baiting Philp to race. As the traffic lights turned green, Philp and the other driver accelerated quickly and Philp's car spun its wheels when it lost traction before he pulled clear of the other sedan. The racing was seen by police officers. The prosecutor said Philp had previously come to court for driving matters and also been caught speeding. Lawyer Matt Pitkin said his client was aware of the danger he placed other road users in, but requested a penalty that allowed Philp to continue pursuing a qualification as a licensed vehicle tester. Part of that accreditation is a character test. "If he lost his licence he would be unable to work. It was spur-of-the-moment offending," Mr Pitkin said. "He's now driving a different vehicle that is not capable of being involved in the same offending." Mr Pikin said Philp had been driving a white Holden Commodore and that vehicle was impounded after the incident. Philp told police he took off from the lights because he was angry. Magistrate John Lesser said the offending involved poor judgement on Philp's part. He said Philp's commonsense had been challenged and despite finishing ahead of the other car there were no winners. The magistrate said Philp had a checkered driving history dating back to 2015 and before, but he now appeared to be on a different track. Philp was ordered to complete a safe driver program and fined $1500, but his licence was not suspended.

