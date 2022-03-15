news, latest-news,

THE streets of Port Fairy were bustling as the folk festival returned with sell-out crowds. The festival ran from Friday through to Monday, after a one-year absence. During the festival, a street fair filled the streets with live music, stalls and people. The Hub owner Dylan Nelson said the street outside the main ticketed area was "fantastic" and trading went well over the weekend. "It was a really good, enjoyable weekend but we had a lack of staff which made it hard," Mr Nelson said. They had a mix of sit-down and take away customers. The cafe shut earlier on Monday due to power outages in the town, with trade picking up again on Tuesday. IN OTHER NEWS: Star of the West Hotel publican Caroline Lumley said it was good to see a crowd in the town again. "Everyone looked happy and to be enjoying themselves but we didn't have as many customers as we've had in the past," she said. It was also busy in Warrnambool, which hosted major sporting events, including the Victorian Senior Surf Life Saving Championships, Warrnambool Lawn Open Tennis Tournament, the 48th Seaside Volleyball Tournament and the Tenpin Bowling Country Cup among other sports. Bohemia Cafe and Bar owners Steve and Jo Hickman said trading at the cafe was at maximum capacity the entire weekend. It ran on reduced hours on Sunday and Monday and normal hours on Saturday. "We had hundreds of customers come through, we had them lining up," they said. "Some did takeaway, but many still wanted to sit down. "I'd say that Monday's trade was 'manic'." The Hickman's said customers were from out of town, Melbourne and all over Victoria, with a customer on Monday being from Darwin. Extra staff were rostered on across the three days to meet with demand. Warrnambool City Council mayor Richard Ziegeler said the Labour Day weekend was historically one of the busiest times outside the summer holiday season. "There was a real buzz around the city all weekend," he said. Cr Ziegeler said with thousands of visitors in the region for sporting and cultural events the city's businesses, especially those in accommodation and hospitality, had bumper trading. "With international visitor numbers not expected to approach pre-pandemic levels until 2023 at the earliest, domestic visitation is even more important than ever," he said. "Warrnambool is an events city and council is proud to help facilitate this, but without the dedication of local volunteers, events of this scale and quality wouldn't be possible."

