A south-west solar installer has joined a chorus of critics against controversial national energy regulator rules allowing energy companies to charge households for exporting power during peak times. The proposal by the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC), which aimed to reduce solar-generated electricity grid traffic jams during the middle of the day, was approved in 2021 and would be expected to come into effect from July 2025. Despite the energy legislator's claims the new pricing system would prevent customers' energy exports from being cut off and going to waste, the decision has not been without criticism. Warrnambool solar panel supplier and installer Matt Cole said he was worried the scheme could affect the demand for solar installations. "It'll disadvantage people to all of a sudden be slammed with a tax or extra charge that there was no mention of or existed when they installed their own solar system," Mr Cole said. "Bringing on any extra charges to export power to the grid will impact people's initiative to put solar on." Mr Cole said the changes would likely incentivise households to purchase batteries to store and export solar energy when a return could be made, but stressed the state government's rebate reductions were making the transition difficult for customers. "There are battery initiatives out now," he said. "But with past behaviour of Solar Victoria dropping rebates every 12 months, it's something customers have to get in quick for." IN OTHER NEWS: Victorian Energy, Environment and Climate Change Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said the recent changes would not benefit solar owners. "We're analysing the AEMC's final determination," she said. "We will ensure that all Victorians, including solar customers, get a fair deal and that solar remains a great way to save money on bills and to contribute clean energy to the grid." However, the AEMC's plan has been welcomed by some groups including Compare the Market whose utilities general manager Brett Mifsud said there would be many long-term benefits for solar customers. "Encouraging customers to export electricity at different times improves the flow of energy entering and leaving the network," he said. "Some funds from export charges will also help develop new technologies that will benefit customers, networks and the environment." Mr Mifsud said a free export option for solar customers would remain and only export tariffs from energy companies who could demonstrate its use for customer and network benefit would be approved. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

